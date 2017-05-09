Breaking News
See the epic movie trailer ... for a used car
See the epic movie trailer ... for a used car
Visual effects artist Eugene Romanovsky created a dazzling movie-style trailer -- all to sell his 1996 Suzuki Vitara.
Source: CNN
