Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
John Oliver herds viewers to FCC website
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
John Oliver herds viewers to FCC website
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver urges views to put pressure on the FCC to maintain its net neutrality rules.
Source: CNN
John Oliver (15 Videos)
John Oliver herds viewers to FCC website
John Oliver on Trump: What do we do now?
Watch John Oliver urge Trump to run for president
John Oliver brands Trump 'conspiracy theorist'
John Oliver gives the sex talk
John Oliver to Donald Trump: Drop out
Sheryl Crow and Usher team up to slam politicians
John Oliver's ode to the UK and EU
John Oliver reacts to Orlando: 'This just hurts'
John Oliver takes on debt-purchasing industry, makes TV history
John Oliver sends Ninja Turtles to Yankees game
John Oliver slams candidates' shooting responses
John Oliver compares Putin to Guy Fieri
John Oliver rips into new stadiums
John Oliver: Get rid of the penny
Snowden: U.S. government has your nude photos
See More
John Oliver herds viewers to FCC website
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver urges views to put pressure on the FCC to maintain its net neutrality rules.
Source: CNN