Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

promposal surprise
promposal surprise

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch Kristen Bell help teen get his prom date

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Watch Kristen Bell help teen get his prom date

Actress Kristen Bell helped a teen surprise his classmate with a "Frozen"-themed prom proposal.
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Watch Kristen Bell help teen get his prom date

Actress Kristen Bell helped a teen surprise his classmate with a "Frozen"-themed prom proposal.
Source: HLN