Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Richard Gere I don't want to be a politician_00000000
Richard Gere I don't want to be a politician_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Richard Gere: I don't want to be a politician

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Richard Gere: I don't want to be a politician

He may play one in "The Dinner" but actor Richard Gere has no desire to be a politician.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Richard Gere: I don't want to be a politician

He may play one in "The Dinner" but actor Richard Gere has no desire to be a politician.
Source: CNN