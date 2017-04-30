Sam Bee hosts her own press dinner

"Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee was the master of ceremonies during the "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner." The comedy special coincided with the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner that President Trump skipped in favor of a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania.
