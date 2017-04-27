Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Johnny Depp's Disneyland surprise

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Johnny Depp's Disneyland surprise

Johnny Depp surprised fans at Disneyland by showing up on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride as Captain Jack Sparrow.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Johnny Depp's Disneyland surprise

Johnny Depp surprised fans at Disneyland by showing up on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride as Captain Jack Sparrow.
Source: CNN