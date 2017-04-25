Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BERLIN - JULY 03: Singer Elton John performs on stage during his concert in front of the Battle of Nations Monument on July 3, in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Steffen Kugler/Getty Images)
BERLIN - JULY 03: Singer Elton John performs on stage during his concert in front of the Battle of Nations Monument on July 3, in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Steffen Kugler/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Elton John cancels shows after illness

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Elton John cancels shows after illness

Singer Elton John is recovering from a bacterial infection that he caught while touring in South America.
Source: CNN

Elton John (8 Videos)

See More

Elton John cancels shows after illness

Singer Elton John is recovering from a bacterial infection that he caught while touring in South America.
Source: CNN