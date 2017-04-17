Breaking News
Can Bill Nye's new show save the world?
Bill Nye sits down with CNN's Frank Pallotta to talk about his new Netflix show and why climate change deniers will soon be a thing of the past.
Bill Nye sits down with CNN's Frank Pallotta to talk about his new Netflix show and why climate change deniers will soon be a thing of the past.
