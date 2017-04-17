Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Can Bill Nye's new show save the world?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Can Bill Nye's new show save the world?

Bill Nye sits down with CNN's Frank Pallotta to talk about his new Netflix show and why climate change deniers will soon be a thing of the past.
Source: CNN

TV shows you're watching (15 Videos)

See More

Can Bill Nye's new show save the world?

Bill Nye sits down with CNN's Frank Pallotta to talk about his new Netflix show and why climate change deniers will soon be a thing of the past.
Source: CNN