HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actress Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce

After announcing their split in 2015, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce.
Source: CNN

