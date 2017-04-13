Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

zeke smith survivor transgender outed vstop dlewis orig_00000000
zeke smith survivor transgender outed vstop dlewis orig_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Transgender 'Survivor' contestant outed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Transgender 'Survivor' contestant outed

Zeke Smith, who appeared on back-to-back seasons of the reality show "Survivor," was revealed to be a transgender man by fellow contestant Jeff Varner.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Transgender 'Survivor' contestant outed

Zeke Smith, who appeared on back-to-back seasons of the reality show "Survivor," was revealed to be a transgender man by fellow contestant Jeff Varner.
Source: CNN