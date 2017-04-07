Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Report: Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn break up

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Report: Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn break up

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have reportedly called it quits after a three-year relationship.
Source: HLN

Celebrity Splits (10 Videos)

See More

Report: Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn break up

MICHAELA

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have reportedly called it quits after a three-year relationship.
Source: HLN