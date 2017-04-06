Breaking News

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 09: Actor Don Rickles of the film "Mr. Warmth, The Don Rickles Project" poses in the portrait studio during AFI FEST 2007 presented by Audi held at ArcLight Cinemas on November 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI)
    Don Rickles dies at 90

Comedian and actor Don Rickles died this morning, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin. He passed away from kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles.
Source: CNN

