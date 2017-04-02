Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser
Comedian Tina Fey mocked President Trump, Vice President Pence and singled out white female college-educated voters at an ACLU fundraiser.
Source: CNN
Can't miss (12 Videos)
Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser
Carbon monoxide at hotel pool leaves 1 dead
DREAMer: Undocumented immigrants pay taxes too
Professor's tweet about soldier sparks anger
From a war zone to the Winter Olympics?
Watch the Sewol ferry being dragged ashore
'Carpool Karaoke' with Victoria Beckham
Steak and silence: Danny Willett's Perfect Day
Adele tells fans tour may be her last
Muslim women line bridge after London attack
World's biggest dinosaur footprint found
Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to rematch
See More
Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser
Comedian Tina Fey mocked President Trump, Vice President Pence and singled out white female college-educated voters at an ACLU fundraiser.
Source: CNN