Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tina Fey shares a laugh with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on March 3.
Tina Fey shares a laugh with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on March 3.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser

Comedian Tina Fey mocked President Trump, Vice President Pence and singled out white female college-educated voters at an ACLU fundraiser.
Source: CNN

Celebrities & Politics (19 Videos)

See More

Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser

Comedian Tina Fey mocked President Trump, Vice President Pence and singled out white female college-educated voters at an ACLU fundraiser.
Source: CNN