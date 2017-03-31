Wanda Sykes: Tiffany Trump needs a mall cop

Breaking News

Comedian Wanda Sykes explains why she's not a fan of President Trump and why his daughter, Tiffany Trump, needs a mall cop instead of secret service.
Source: Team Coco

