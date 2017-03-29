Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    First 'Ghost In the Shell' cast reacts to film

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

First 'Ghost In the Shell' cast reacts to film

The "Ghost in the Shell" actors who brought the original movies and shows to America talk about their experience with the franchise.
Source: CNN

Stories Worth Seeing (10 Videos)

See More

First 'Ghost In the Shell' cast reacts to film

The "Ghost in the Shell" actors who brought the original movies and shows to America talk about their experience with the franchise.
Source: CNN