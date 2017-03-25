Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mindy Kaling Cory Booker date orig vstop dlewis_00000000
Mindy Kaling Cory Booker date orig vstop dlewis_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date

What started out as a diss on Hulu series "The Mindy Project" may lead to a dinner date between the show's actress Mindy Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
Source: CNN

Celebrities & Politics (16 Videos)

See More

Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date

What started out as a diss on Hulu series "The Mindy Project" may lead to a dinner date between the show's actress Mindy Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
Source: CNN