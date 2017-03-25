Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date
What started out as a diss on Hulu series "The Mindy Project" may lead to a dinner date between the show's actress Mindy Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
Source: CNN
Celebrities & Politics (16 Videos)
Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date
Bush pokes fun at Cheney
Inauguration singer calls out Trump policy
Dev Patel: 'I'm a product of immigrants'
Oscar nominees get political
Kutcher testifies against sex trafficking
Katy Perry and Madonna are voting naked
Dwyane Wade speaks out on Trump tweet
Spike Lee: Trump's black voter outreach is laughable
Ferrera: According to Trump, I'm probably a rapist
Stewart rips Huckabee over Beyonce comments
Billionaire Mark Cuban rips Trump
Sarandon: I got emotional being with Sanders supporters
Lena Dunham and America Ferrera: Love trumps hate
Katy Perry: I love Hillary Clinton
Beyoncé: 'Stop killing us'
Vic Mensa talks Orlando and pledging to vote
See More
Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date
What started out as a diss on Hulu series "The Mindy Project" may lead to a dinner date between the show's actress Mindy Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
Source: CNN