How a 'Rogue One' planet got its name
How a 'Rogue One' planet got its name
Gareth Edwards, director of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' tells CNN's Frank Pallotta his inspiration for naming a planet in the film: his coffee.
Source: CNN
How a 'Rogue One' planet got its name
Gareth Edwards, director of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' tells CNN's Frank Pallotta his inspiration for naming a planet in the film: his coffee.
Source: CNN