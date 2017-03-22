Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Game show host Chuck Barris dies at 87
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Game show host Chuck Barris dies at 87
Chuck Barris, best known as host of the TV series "The Dating Game" and "The Newlywed Game," has died at the age of 87.
Source: CNN
Celebrities we've lost (14 Videos)
Game show host Chuck Barris dies at 87
Bill Paxton's most memorable roles
Al Jarreau dies at 76
'People's Court' Judge Wapner dead at 97
Remembering Oscar nominated John Hurt
Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Singer George Michael dies
Carrie Fisher dies at the age of 60
Indian actor Om Puri dead at 66
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
George Michael's career of music evolution
'Growing Pains' actor dead at 69
Florence Henderson dies at 82
'16 and Pregnant' star dies
'Jeopardy!' champ ends streak, keeps secret
See More
Game show host Chuck Barris dies at 87
Chuck Barris, best known as host of the TV series "The Dating Game" and "The Newlywed Game," has died at the age of 87.
Source: CNN