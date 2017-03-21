Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Colbert's alter ego returns to tease budget

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Colbert's alter ego returns to tease budget

Stephen Colbert's conservative alter ego is resurrected and mocks President Trump's budget plan during a segment called "Werd" on "The Late Show."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Colbert's alter ego returns to tease budget

Stephen Colbert's conservative alter ego is resurrected and mocks President Trump's budget plan during a segment called "Werd" on "The Late Show."
Source: CNN