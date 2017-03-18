Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chuck Berry performs at the Congress Theater on January 1, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.
Chuck Berry performs at the Congress Theater on January 1, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.

    JUST WATCHED

    Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90

Chuck Berry, a music pioneer often called "the Father of Rock 'n' Roll," was found dead Saturday at a residence outside St. Louis, police in St. Charles County said.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90

Chuck Berry, a music pioneer often called "the Father of Rock 'n' Roll," was found dead Saturday at a residence outside St. Louis, police in St. Charles County said.
Source: CNN