Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

samuel l jackson get out
samuel l jackson get out

    JUST WATCHED

    Samuel L. Jackson critiques 'Get Out' casting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Samuel L. Jackson critiques 'Get Out' casting

Samuel L. Jackson has turned up the heat on a long-simmering debate by pointing out that "Get Out" is about the American black experience, but it stars a British actor.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Samuel L. Jackson critiques 'Get Out' casting

Newsroom

Samuel L. Jackson has turned up the heat on a long-simmering debate by pointing out that "Get Out" is about the American black experience, but it stars a British actor.
Source: CNN