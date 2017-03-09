Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Review: 'Kong: Skull Island' is more numbskull island

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Review: 'Kong: Skull Island' is more numbskull island

King Kong is back. Staring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson, 'Kong: Skull Island' doesn't live up to the 1933 classic. CNN's Brian Lowry reviews the new Kong.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Review: 'Kong: Skull Island' is more numbskull island

King Kong is back. Staring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson, 'Kong: Skull Island' doesn't live up to the 1933 classic. CNN's Brian Lowry reviews the new Kong.
Source: CNN