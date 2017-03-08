Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at a press junket for 'The New Celebrity Apprentice'
Arnold Schwarzenegger at a press junket for 'The New Celebrity Apprentice'

    JUST WATCHED

    Schwarzenegger's theory on Donald Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schwarzenegger's theory on Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells CNN's Michael Smerconish why he thinks Trump is fixated with him.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Schwarzenegger's theory on Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells CNN's Michael Smerconish why he thinks Trump is fixated with him.
Source: CNN