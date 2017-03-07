Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Harry Potter' outtake reveals Watson's quirk
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Harry Potter' outtake reveals Watson's quirk
Jimmy Kimmel shows actress Emma Watson an outtake for the "Harry Potter" film.
Source: CNN
Harry Potter (11 Videos)
'Harry Potter' outtake reveals Watson's quirk
J.K. Rowling is magically stirring up fans again
The $400,000 Harry Potter chair JK Rowling wrote on
Harry Potter attraction opens at Universal Hollywood
Alan Rickman's most memorable characters
'Harry Potter' actor Alan Rickman dies
Watch Radcliffe nail his 'Harry Potter' audition
Author J.K. Rowling reveals 'Voldemort' pronunciation
Daniel Radcliffe plays receptionist for an hour
Rowling reveals Harry Potter secrets
Halloween treat for Harry Potter fans
Harry Potter's Diagon Alley sneak peek
See More
'Harry Potter' outtake reveals Watson's quirk
Jimmy Kimmel shows actress Emma Watson an outtake for the "Harry Potter" film.
Source: CNN