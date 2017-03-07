Breaking News

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 06: Chance The Rapper holds a press conference and donates $1 Million Dollars to the Chicago Public School Foundation at Westcott Elementary School on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
    Chance the Rapper donates to Chicago schools

The Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper donated $1 million to support arts programs in public schools in his hometown of Chicago.
