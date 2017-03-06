Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Emma Watson Vanity Fair backlash orig_00000000
Emma Watson Vanity Fair backlash orig_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Emma Watson gets backlash over photo

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Emma Watson gets backlash over photo

A revealing Vanity Fair cover photo of Emma Watson has sparked debate on social media about her stance on feminism.
Source: CNN

Emma Watson's fight for equality (5 Videos)

See More

Emma Watson gets backlash over photo

A revealing Vanity Fair cover photo of Emma Watson has sparked debate on social media about her stance on feminism.
Source: CNN