Patrick Stewart attends the Build Series Presents Hugh Jackman And Patrick Stewart Discussing "Logan" at Build Studio on March 2, 2017 in New York City.
    Why is Patrick Stewart becoming a US citizen?

In an interview with ABC's "The View," Patrick Stewart revealed he wants to become a US citizen so he can "fight" President Trump and his administration.
Source: CNN

