    Jay Leno takes over the 'Tonight Show' (1993)

Jay Leno takes over the 'Tonight Show' (1993)

During a 1993 interview with CNN's Larry King, Jay Leno talks about how he'll keep "The Tonight Show" at the top of the ratings and carry on the legacy of Johnny Carson.
