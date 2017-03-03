Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at a press junket for 'The New Celebrity Apprentice'
Arnold Schwarzenegger at a press junket for 'The New Celebrity Apprentice'

    JUST WATCHED

    Schwarzenegger to 'Apprentice': You're fired

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schwarzenegger to 'Apprentice': You're fired

Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced that he will not return to host NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" after a rocky debut season plagued by political polarization.
Source: CNN

Celebs and Other Notables (14 Videos)

See More

Schwarzenegger to 'Apprentice': You're fired

Newsroom

Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced that he will not return to host NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" after a rocky debut season plagued by political polarization.
Source: CNN