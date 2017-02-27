Breaking News
Search
Oscars
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The Oscars get political
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The Oscars get political
President Donald Trump was a hot topic at the 89th annual Academy Awards.
Source: CNN
2017 Academy Awards (21 Videos)
The Oscars get political
How much does it cost to win an Oscar?
Best picture nominees for 2017 Academy Awards
The weird way Oscar votes are counted
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains his tasty creative process
Ava DuVernay's filmmaking passion began with a briefcase
Natalie Portman on the greatest thing about being human
Dev Patel on the space between 'action and cut'
Ruth Negga: 'Scaredy cat' turned star
Harvey Weinstein: 'I'm still the underdog'
Jon Favreau still has to 'rattle off' his film credits
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'fatal flaw' is also a great strength
Billy Crudup's bleep-worthy favorite role
For Peter Sarsgaard, reality has surpassed his wildest dreams
For Damien Chazelle, it's all personal
Travis Knight on the 'magic' of animation
Ethan Hawke's breakout role shaped his views on fame
Confessions of an Oscars seat filler
Joel Edgerton's quest for 'nutritional' storytelling
The Oscars in 60 seconds
Watch: Best Picture mix-up on stage
See More
The Oscars get political
President Donald Trump was a hot topic at the 89th annual Academy Awards.
Source: CNN