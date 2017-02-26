Breaking News
Bill Paxton's most memorable roles
Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as "The Terminator," "Aliens" and "Titanic," has died at age 61, a representative for his family said in a statement.
Source: CNN
