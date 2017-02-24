Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sting j ralph oscar nomination _00010410
sting j ralph oscar nomination _00010410

    JUST WATCHED

    Sting talks emotional song behind Oscar nom

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sting talks emotional song behind Oscar nom

Sting & composer J.Ralph talk to CNN's Stephanie Elam about the emotion behind their Oscar-nominated song from HBO documentary "Jim: The James Foley Story."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sting talks emotional song behind Oscar nom

Sting & composer J.Ralph talk to CNN's Stephanie Elam about the emotion behind their Oscar-nominated song from HBO documentary "Jim: The James Foley Story."
Source: CNN