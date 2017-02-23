Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

michael jackson 911 Call_00015204
michael jackson 911 Call_00015204

    JUST WATCHED

    The full Michael Jackson 911 call

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The full Michael Jackson 911 call

In this week's episode of "How it Really Happened," here is the entire 911 call made when Jackson was discovered unconscious in his bedroom.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The full Michael Jackson 911 call

In this week's episode of "How it Really Happened," here is the entire 911 call made when Jackson was discovered unconscious in his bedroom.
Source: CNN