Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    What motivated Michael Jackson's final tour

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What motivated Michael Jackson's final tour

This clip from "How It Really Happened: What Killed Michael Jackson," examines some of the factors that led to Jackson's final concert series.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

What motivated Michael Jackson's final tour

This clip from "How It Really Happened: What Killed Michael Jackson," examines some of the factors that led to Jackson's final concert series.
Source: CNN