Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    'Today' host Hoda Kotb announces baby girl

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Today' host Hoda Kotb announces baby girl

Hoda Kotb called into NBC's "Today" to announce her adoption of a baby girl.
Source: CNN

Celebrity babies (6 Videos)

See More

'Today' host Hoda Kotb announces baby girl

Hoda Kotb called into NBC's "Today" to announce her adoption of a baby girl.
Source: CNN