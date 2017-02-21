Breaking News

CULVER CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Host Alex Trebek poses on the set at Sony Pictures for the 28th Season Premiere of the television show 'Jeopardy' on September 20, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
    Alex Trebek raps 'Jeopardy!' answers

Alex Trebek showed off his rap skills while reading answers for a "Let's Rap Kids!" category on a recent "Jeopardy!" episode.
Alex Trebek showed off his rap skills while reading answers for a "Let's Rap Kids!" category on a recent "Jeopardy!" episode.
