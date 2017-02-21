Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Alex Trebek raps 'Jeopardy!' answers
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Alex Trebek raps 'Jeopardy!' answers
Alex Trebek showed off his rap skills while reading answers for a "Let's Rap Kids!" category on a recent "Jeopardy!" episode.
Source: CNN
Game show moments (22 Videos)
Alex Trebek raps 'Jeopardy!' answers
Epic 'Wheel of Fortune' wins and fails
'Family Feud' contestant's bizarre, hilarious answer
'Jeopardy!' ends with three-way tie ... for last place
'Jeopardy!' contestant gets Trebek to say 'Turd Ferguson'
See 'Jeopardy!' host rap like a 'Fresh Prince'
NFL star twerks on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Actor's mom turns heads with 'Family Feud' answer
'Jeopardy!' answer is hilariously wrong
'Price Is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins treadmill
'The Price Is Right' model makes $21,960 mistake
Surprising end to 'Jeopardy!' show
Watch contestant's big fail on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Man solves 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle in one guess
'Wheel of Fortune' host walks off set
The price is very, very, very wrong
'Wheel of Fortune's' epic fails
'Wheel of Fortune's' best & worst player
Epic 2-letter 'Wheel of Fortune' win
Missing 'G' costs 'Wheel' contestant $$$
'Wheel' contestant's $1 million gaffe
'Price is Right' contestant gets engaged
The best 'Jeopardy!' question ever?
See More
Alex Trebek raps 'Jeopardy!' answers
Alex Trebek showed off his rap skills while reading answers for a "Let's Rap Kids!" category on a recent "Jeopardy!" episode.
Source: CNN