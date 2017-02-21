Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
When Michael Jackson's family said goodbye
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
When Michael Jackson's family said goodbye
In this extended clip from "How it Really Happened," LaToya Jackson shares the story of when she took Jackson's children to see his body for the last time.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
When Michael Jackson's family said goodbye
Being Moody: The government allows this dangerous sport once a year
A quest to name all things after Reagan
Being Moody: How to drink like an American
Training simulators show challenges for cops
Why dozens of super PACs use this one PO box
The veterans who pushed a president out of an airplane
That time we chased Donald Trump in a golf cart
Adventure-seekers can sleep on the edge
Meet the Philippine tarsier
Beach reappears years after being washed away
Finding treasure in the mud of London's Thames
Take a ride on a virtual reality roller coaster
Where beauty queens meet live rattlesnakes
Who put a handprint on the Declaration of Independence?
'Donald Trump' gets his own talk show
See More
When Michael Jackson's family said goodbye
In this extended clip from "How it Really Happened," LaToya Jackson shares the story of when she took Jackson's children to see his body for the last time.
Source: CNN