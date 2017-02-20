Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent" at the El Capitan Theatre in 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent" at the El Capitan Theatre in 2014 in Hollywood, California.

    JUST WATCHED

    Angelina Jolie opens up about her divorce

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Angelina Jolie opens up about her divorce

While discussing her new movie in an interview with the BBC, Angelina talks emotionally about her recent divorce from Brad Pitt.
Source: CNN

Celebrity Splits (10 Videos)

See More

Angelina Jolie opens up about her divorce

While discussing her new movie in an interview with the BBC, Angelina talks emotionally about her recent divorce from Brad Pitt.
Source: CNN