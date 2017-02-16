Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

dad ballet
dad ballet

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch dads take on daughters' ballet lessons

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Watch dads take on daughters' ballet lessons

A group of dads in Philadelphia decided to join their daughters in a Valentine's Day ballet class.
Source: HLN

Best Dads Ever! (12 Videos)

See More

Watch dads take on daughters' ballet lessons

A group of dads in Philadelphia decided to join their daughters in a Valentine's Day ballet class.
Source: HLN