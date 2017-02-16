Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Reese Witherspoon in "Big Little Lies."
Reese Witherspoon in "Big Little Lies."

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Review: 'Big Little Lies' is a juicy leap

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Review: 'Big Little Lies' is a juicy leap

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman lead an all-star cast for HBO's newest drama that is part 'True Detective' and part 'Desperate Housewives.'
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN Review: 'Big Little Lies' is a juicy leap

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman lead an all-star cast for HBO's newest drama that is part 'True Detective' and part 'Desperate Housewives.'
Source: CNN