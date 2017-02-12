Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    How Carol Burnett got started in comedy (2003)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Carol Burnett got started in comedy (2003)

During a 2003 interview with CNN's Larry King, Carol Burnett talks about how she went from dreaming of being a journalist to creating one of the most beloved comedy shows of all time.
Source: CNN

Larry King Live Interviews (20 Videos)

See More

How Carol Burnett got started in comedy (2003)

During a 2003 interview with CNN's Larry King, Carol Burnett talks about how she went from dreaming of being a journalist to creating one of the most beloved comedy shows of all time.
Source: CNN