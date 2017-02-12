Breaking News

American singer Al Jarreau performs on the Auditorium Stravinski stage during the 27th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 7, 1993 in Montreux. AFP PHOTO PATRICK KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)
American singer Al Jarreau performs on the Auditorium Stravinski stage during the 27th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 7, 1993 in Montreux.

    Singer Al Jarreau dies at 76

Al Jarreau, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits "Breakin' Away," "We're in This Love Together" and the theme song to the popular 1980's TV show "Moonlighting," died at the age of 76.
