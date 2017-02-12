Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
Al Jarreau, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits "Breakin' Away," "We're in This Love Together" and the theme song to the popular 1980's TV show "Moonlighting," died at the age of 76.
Source: CNN
Celebrities we've lost (17 Videos)
Singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Remembering Oscar nominated John Hurt
Indian actor Om Puri dead at 66
Carrie Fisher dies at the age of 60
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Singer George Michael dies
George Michael's career of music evolution
'16 and Pregnant' star dies
'Jeopardy!' champ ends streak, keeps secret
'Growing Pains' actor dead at 69
Florence Henderson dies at 82
PBS host Gwen Ifill dies at 61
Remembering Robert Vaughn
'Hallelujah' songwriter dies at 82
Golfing legend Arnold Palmer dead at 87
Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC manager Lou Pearlman dies
Star Wars R2-D2 actor Kenny Baker dies
See More
Singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
Al Jarreau, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits "Breakin' Away," "We're in This Love Together" and the theme song to the popular 1980's TV show "Moonlighting," died at the age of 76.
Source: CNN