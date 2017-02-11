Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Whoopi Goldberg: From comedian to movie star (1996)
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Whoopi Goldberg: From comedian to movie star (1996)
During a 1996 interview, Whoopi Goldberg tells CNN's Larry King how she selects the movies she stars in and what it's like working with Billy Crystal and Robin Williams.
Source: CNN
Larry King Live Interviews (20 Videos)
Whoopi Goldberg: From comedian to movie star (1996)
Sarah Silverman the bed-wetter (2010 interview)
Prince Rogers Nelson's entire 1999 CNN interview
Chris Rock on CNN's Larry King Live (2001)
Garry Shandling's 1987 CNN interview
Conway and Korman's lives in comedy (2002)
Zsa Zsa Gabor's tell-all autobiography (1991)
Florence Henderson's 1997 CNN interview
Arnold Palmer reflects on his career (1997)
Nancy Reagan dishes about new memoir (1989)
Alan Thicke and 'Growing Pains' cast on CNN (2006)
1993 NAFTA debate: Al Gore vs Ross Perot (Full debate)
Stan Lee reveals how he created Spider-Man (2000)
Gene Wilder on Mel Brooks and acting (2002)
Donald Trump in 1987: 'I don't want to be president'
David Lee Roth without Van Halen (1986 interview)
Madonna on life, love and music (1999 interview)
Hillary Clinton moves from White House to Senate (2000)
Morley Safer's 2001 CNN interview
2005: Donald and Melania Trump as newlyweds
Why Tina Turner left the U.S. (1997 interview)
See More
Whoopi Goldberg: From comedian to movie star (1996)
During a 1996 interview, Whoopi Goldberg tells CNN's Larry King how she selects the movies she stars in and what it's like working with Billy Crystal and Robin Williams.
Source: CNN