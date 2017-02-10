The one thing Sarah Silverman won't joke about (2010)

Breaking News
Comedian Sarah Silverman built her career taking on taboo subjects, but during a 2010 interview with CNN's Larry King she reveals the one subject that she will not make jokes about.
Comedian Sarah Silverman built her career taking on taboo subjects, but during a 2010 interview with CNN's Larry King she reveals the one subject that she will not make jokes about.
