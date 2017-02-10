Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sarah Silverman the bed-wetter (2010 interview)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sarah Silverman the bed-wetter (2010 interview)

During a 2010 interview with CNN's Larry King, comedian Sarah Silverman talks about her life growing up and the one subject she won't ever make jokes about.
Source: CNN

Larry King Live Interviews (20 Videos)

See More

Sarah Silverman the bed-wetter (2010 interview)

During a 2010 interview with CNN's Larry King, comedian Sarah Silverman talks about her life growing up and the one subject she won't ever make jokes about.
Source: CNN