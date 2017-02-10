Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

creators peter sarsgaard
creators peter sarsgaard

    JUST WATCHED

    For Peter Sarsgaard, reality has surpassed his wildest dreams

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

For Peter Sarsgaard, reality has surpassed his wildest dreams

Whatever the job, the versatile Peter Sarsgaard is the man ready for it. He's a character actor, a commanding creative, and a "creator."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

For Peter Sarsgaard, reality has surpassed his wildest dreams

Whatever the job, the versatile Peter Sarsgaard is the man ready for it. He's a character actor, a commanding creative, and a "creator."
Source: CNN