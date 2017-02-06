Breaking News

    HBO doc looks into Warren Buffett's defining moments

Peter Kunhardt, Director of the HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett," joins CNN's Poppy Harlow to talk about the man behind the fortune, who Kunhardt says "lives by his own set of rules." HBO is owned by Time Warner, the parent company of CNN.
Source: CNN

