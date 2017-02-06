HBO doc looks into Warren Buffett's defining moments
Peter Kunhardt, Director of the HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett," joins CNN's Poppy Harlow to talk about the man behind the fortune, who Kunhardt says "lives by his own set of rules." HBO is owned by Time Warner, the parent company of CNN.
HBO doc looks into Warren Buffett's defining moments
Peter Kunhardt, Director of the HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett," joins CNN's Poppy Harlow to talk about the man behind the fortune, who Kunhardt says "lives by his own set of rules." HBO is owned by Time Warner, the parent company of CNN.