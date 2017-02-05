Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Hear singer's uncanny celebrity impressions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hear singer's uncanny celebrity impressions

Singer Alessia Cara showcased her arsenal of impressive celebrity impressions on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Source: CNN

Late Night Laughs (15 Videos)

See More

Hear singer's uncanny celebrity impressions

Singer Alessia Cara showcased her arsenal of impressive celebrity impressions on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Source: CNN