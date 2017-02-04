Breaking News
Van Jones remembers his friend, musical artist Prince
Van Jones remembers his friend, musical artist Prince
During an interview for HLN's, How it Really Happened, Van Jones shares some of his memories of his close friend, the musical artist, Prince.
Source: CNN
